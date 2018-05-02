Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Oct 26th, 2019
Happening Nagpur | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Police-Press officials’ pre-Diwali meet end on high note

Nagpur: Amid professional and candid chat, varying from sharing personal things between men in uniform and media persons to wishing each others’ family prosperity and health, “Diwali Sneh Milan Bhet’ a police-media interaction programme organized by City Police Department concluded on a high note at Gymkhana, Civil Line on Saturday on the occasion of pre-Diwali eve.

Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay and Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam were the chief guest on this occasion. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane, DCP Zone 1 Vivek Masal, DCP Zone 3 Rahul Makhnikar, DCP Zone 5 Neelotpal, DCP HQ Vikram Sali and others were present on this occasion.

DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane, whose birthday falls on October 26 was also received heartwarming wishes from both media officials on this occasion.

Happening Nagpur
Police-Press officials’ pre-Diwali meet end on high note
Police-Press officials’ pre-Diwali meet end on high note
Nagpur’s Architect Habeeb Khan elected Chairman of Council of Architecture
Nagpur’s Architect Habeeb Khan elected Chairman of Council of Architecture
Nagpur Crime News
Absconding murder accused nabbed by Crime Branch
Absconding murder accused nabbed by Crime Branch
Booty worth Rs 1.93 lakh stolen from two houses in Pratap Nagar, Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
बसपा ची महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी बरखास्त
बसपा ची महाराष्ट्र प्रदेश कार्यकारिणी बरखास्त
‘हे’ आहेत सर्वाधिक मताधिक्याने जिंकलेले उमेदवार
‘हे’ आहेत सर्वाधिक मताधिक्याने जिंकलेले उमेदवार
Hindi News
Fact Check : फरार आरोपी पुलिस की नाक के नीचे विधायक को दे रहा है बधाई , क्या है सच
Fact Check : फरार आरोपी पुलिस की नाक के नीचे विधायक को दे रहा है बधाई , क्या है सच
500 करोड़ रुपए की धोखाधड़ी की बात बेबुनियाद और झूठी- प्रफुल्ल गाडगे
500 करोड़ रुपए की धोखाधड़ी की बात बेबुनियाद और झूठी- प्रफुल्ल गाडगे
Trending News
Rains wash down Diwali gleen in Nagpur, cracker business set to hit
Rains wash down Diwali gleen in Nagpur, cracker business set to hit
Video showing rocket launches by Indian Army has nothing to do with PoK
Video showing rocket launches by Indian Army has nothing to do with PoK
Featured News
Sena should come forward for alternative arrangement: Maha Cong leader
Sena should come forward for alternative arrangement: Maha Cong leader
Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali
Festive Frenzy : Nagpur markets deck up for Dhanteras, Diwali
Trending In Nagpur
500 करोड़ रुपए की धोखाधड़ी की बात बेबुनियाद और झूठी- प्रफुल्ल गाडगे
500 करोड़ रुपए की धोखाधड़ी की बात बेबुनियाद और झूठी- प्रफुल्ल गाडगे
नागपुर शहर में हुई जोरदार बारिश
नागपुर शहर में हुई जोरदार बारिश
दोनों अपनी जगह साबित हुए हीरो : संदीप जोशी के जनसंपर्क ने और विकास ठाकरे की मेहनत ने दिलाई जीत
दोनों अपनी जगह साबित हुए हीरो : संदीप जोशी के जनसंपर्क ने और विकास ठाकरे की मेहनत ने दिलाई जीत
Ramtek poll result surpasses caste politics as mandate goes for real issues
Ramtek poll result surpasses caste politics as mandate goes for real issues
Sena sticks to 50-50 formula after party meet
Sena sticks to 50-50 formula after party meet
Rains wash down Diwali gleen in Nagpur, cracker business set to hit
Rains wash down Diwali gleen in Nagpur, cracker business set to hit
Photo Walk captures fashion on streets!
Photo Walk captures fashion on streets!
उत्तर नागपुर में डॉ. नितीन राऊत की आभार रैली का जोरदार स्वागत.
उत्तर नागपुर में डॉ. नितीन राऊत की आभार रैली का जोरदार स्वागत.
Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ may bring heavy rains in Maha
Cyclone ‘Kyarr’ may bring heavy rains in Maha
Ponzi firm defrauds investors in Ganeshpeth, owners booked
Ponzi firm defrauds investors in Ganeshpeth, owners booked
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145