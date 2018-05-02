Police-Press officials’ pre-Diwali meet end on high note

Nagpur: Amid professional and candid chat, varying from sharing personal things between men in uniform and media persons to wishing each others’ family prosperity and health, “Diwali Sneh Milan Bhet’ a police-media interaction programme organized by City Police Department concluded on a high note at Gymkhana, Civil Line on Saturday on the occasion of pre-Diwali eve.

Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay and Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam were the chief guest on this occasion. Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Nilesh Bharne, DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane, DCP Zone 1 Vivek Masal, DCP Zone 3 Rahul Makhnikar, DCP Zone 5 Neelotpal, DCP HQ Vikram Sali and others were present on this occasion.

DCP (Crime) Gajanan Rajmane, whose birthday falls on October 26 was also received heartwarming wishes from both media officials on this occasion.

