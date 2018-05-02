Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Fri, Feb 21st, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Sena can give fitting reply to Pathan: Raut

    Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said that his party is capable of giving a befitting reply to statements like those made by All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Waris Pathan.

    “Waris Pathan made a statement that 15 crore Muslims will dominate 100 crore Indians. I warn that Shiv Sena is capable of giving a proper reply to such statements even though we are in the government in Maharashtra,” Raut told ANI.

    Speaking on Asaduddin Owaisi’s disowning of pro-Pakistan slogans raised by a woman at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru, Raut said: “This is not a matter of disowning someone’s slogans. On your stage, if a woman comes and raises a slogan then it means that you have made the environment vitriolic.”

    Earlier, Waris Pathan had said that 15 crore Muslims can dominate 100 crore Hindus.”The time has now come for us to unite and achieve freedom. Remember we are 15 crore but can dominate over 100 crores,” said Pathan while addressing an anti-CAA rally at Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

    “They tell us that we have kept our women in the front – only the lionesses have come out and you are already sweating. You can understand what would happen if all of us come together,” he had said.

    Happening Nagpur
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    I-Clean Nagpur says ‘No To Single-Use Plastic’ in colourful style!!
    I-Clean Nagpur says ‘No To Single-Use Plastic’ in colourful style!!
    Nagpur Crime News
    Cash, gold jewellery stolen from house in Ajni
    Cash, gold jewellery stolen from house in Ajni
    Loan seeking woman cheated by dubious finance company
    Loan seeking woman cheated by dubious finance company
    Maharashtra News
    नगरपरिषद कन्हान उपाध्यक्ष योगेंद्र रंगारी तर स्विकृत सदस्य नरेश बर्वे
    नगरपरिषद कन्हान उपाध्यक्ष योगेंद्र रंगारी तर स्विकृत सदस्य नरेश बर्वे
    सिकंदराबाद एक्स्प्रेसमध्ये आरपीएफची धाड
    सिकंदराबाद एक्स्प्रेसमध्ये आरपीएफची धाड
    Hindi News
    चंद्रशेखर का ऐलान- कल RSS मुख्यालय के बाहर फहराउंगा तिरंगा
    चंद्रशेखर का ऐलान- कल RSS मुख्यालय के बाहर फहराउंगा तिरंगा
    महाशिवरात्रि पर्व पर शिवालयों में दर्शनों हेतु लगा श्रद्धालुओं का तांता
    महाशिवरात्रि पर्व पर शिवालयों में दर्शनों हेतु लगा श्रद्धालुओं का तांता
    Trending News
    Video: Plasto’s current director Vishal Agrawal, cheated the founder?
    Video: Plasto’s current director Vishal Agrawal, cheated the founder?
    Nagpur jail Superintendent denies suicide attempt by Hinganghat accused
    Nagpur jail Superintendent denies suicide attempt by Hinganghat accused
    Featured News
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Affidavit case: Fadnavis appears before court, gets bail
    Affidavit case: Fadnavis appears before court, gets bail
    Trending In Nagpur
    Cash, gold jewellery stolen from house in Ajni
    Cash, gold jewellery stolen from house in Ajni
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Bheem army get permission to hold meet in Nagpur with a rider
    Bheem army get permission to hold meet in Nagpur with a rider
    रविभवन में आगंतुकों की सुरक्षा को लेकर कोई चिंतित नहीं
    रविभवन में आगंतुकों की सुरक्षा को लेकर कोई चिंतित नहीं
    आंदोलनकारी महिलाओं ने ‘जाणता राजा’ को याद किया
    आंदोलनकारी महिलाओं ने ‘जाणता राजा’ को याद किया
    सिकंदराबाद एक्स्प्रेसमध्ये आरपीएफची धाड
    सिकंदराबाद एक्स्प्रेसमध्ये आरपीएफची धाड
    Cops can’t deny permission to hold Bhim Army rally in Reshimbagh ground – High Court
    Cops can’t deny permission to hold Bhim Army rally in Reshimbagh ground – High Court
    सत्तापक्ष-मनपायुक्त की जुगलबंदी में ‘कैफो’ आऊट 
    सत्तापक्ष-मनपायुक्त की जुगलबंदी में ‘कैफो’ आऊट 
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    Tata Parsi School takes up ‘Gandhigiri’ to take on encroachment
    नागपूर-अमरावती महामार्गावर भीषण अपघात; दोन ठार
    नागपूर-अमरावती महामार्गावर भीषण अपघात; दोन ठार
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145