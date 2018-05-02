Cash, gold jewellery stolen from house in Ajni

Nagpur: In a daylight incident, cash and gold ornaments collectively valued at Rs 3.77 lakh were burgled from a house in Bajrang Nagar, Ajni, on Thursday.

The victim house owner, a resident of Plot No. 36, Bajrang Nagar in Ajni police area, has not been identified. According to police, the complainant locked his house around 12.30 pm on Thursday and went to friend’s house in Manewada.

Between 12.30 pm and 2.30 pm, unidentified miscreant gained entry into his house and decamped with cash Rs 2.55 lakh and gold ornaments worth Rs 82,000 kept in a wooden cupboard.

Ajni Assistant PSI Raut has registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and searching for the burglar.