    Published On : Mon, Oct 5th, 2020

    Seminar on “Career Guidance and Opportunities after Architecture Education.

    The Alumni Association of Tulsiramji Gaikwad-Patil College of Architecture organised a Seminar on “Career Guidance and Opportunities after Architecture Education” on 5th October 2020.

    The seminar aims at sharing different career opportunities after Architectural Education. The Resource person of the program was Ar. Smita Burrewar, PhD Scholar at NIT Patna also alumni of TGPCA batch 2018 .

    The program was followed by Q&A session were doubts of students were clarified. The program was coordinated by Prof.Atul Lalsare and Prof. Prachi Paunikar.

    The programme received huge response from students of Architecture.The seminar was appreciated by Prof. Vandana Khante, Principal Dr. Mohan Gaikwad-Patil, Chairman, GPG, Prof. Sandeep Gaikwad, and Treasurer GPGI.



