‘Self-Discipline is a must for high quality of your life’

Have a look at the picture. Just examine the discipline with which, this haggard, thin set, malnourished, old man climbs with absolute, furtive, flawless, finesse the coconut tree. His effective management persists through him, during this entire act, leaving us awestruck and mesmerized.

Life is not at all kind to him, by any which ways, for at this ripe age, too…..an age where more than half of us, would spend a retired and hassle-free life, with enough pension, to fend for us until we die, this man has to probably continue with this same activity, till his last day upon this earth.

My admiration for him was for the true Self-Discipline, he practised, everyday of his life, the Tough-Love, with which he treats himself, each day and every day. This training keeps him grounded to the harsh reality, maintains his health, agility and perseverance and stops him from taking life for granted.

Do we follow this? Are we working towards it? Discipline allows you to do all those things you know in your heart you should do, but never feel like doing. Without it, your goals won’t be clear, you can’t think positive, you won’t be able to manage your time effectively, maintain good health or face tough times, for the quality of your life is ultimately based on the quality of your choice and decision.

For being fulfilled, you can’t spend your time doing what is convenient and comfortable, but you must have the courage to listen to your heart and do the right thing. You may not like doing a particular thing, but your dislike should be eclipsed by the strength of your purpose. Whatever you learn, can be learnt only by actually doing it.

We become just by doing just acts, brave by brave acts and Self-Disciplined by doing the same. Let us flex our will power by making proper choices n practice doing the timely right actions, to avoid the disappointment and dejection later.

-Dr Jayshree Mitra

