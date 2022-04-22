Power cuts: “Work From Home” leaves them sweating, sulking & sluggish amid blazing heat

Advertisement

Nagpur: It’s that time of year again! Streets are deserted, coolers making buzzing sounds 24-hours and heads covered with scarves are the notable signs of the blazing summer season in Nagpur. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted scorching summer this year, famous for its sweaty weather, Nagpurians are staring at another severe problem — load shedding — amidst summer peak.

Following the prolonged Winter Season riddled with chill and freezing temperature, we all eagerly await for a warm Summer. However, the Summer Season also turns miserable during its peak. Under such sweaty circumstances, while most of us rely on coolers, and ACs for the privileged class, the recent news on power cuts has left everyone in the dock. Among the worst affected are employees who are continuing “Work From Home”.

According to the State Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut, load shedding is inevitable as the demand for power has increased sharply due to summer. Besides, there are constraints on MahaGenco’s generation due to a reduction in coal supply by the Centre and also a lack of availability of adequate rakes. Moreover, the decision by Adani Power, JSW and Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd to suddenly reduce the power supply has led to the power deficit resulting in load shedding by MSEDCL.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, some of the professionals “Working From Home” shared their plight.

Advertisement

“While working from home, two things are necessary for every professional: Charged laptop and WiFi connection. Sans them no work can be done. It is not rocket science that both of these things totally rely on electricity. And under such circumstances, the news of load shedding has come as a shock to us. Now we are more anxious regarding keeping a stock of charging, instead of work,” said Nikhil Sahu, an IT Professional.

“Considering the fears related to the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), most of us have continued to work from home. I, personally, have gotten very comfortable with this whole set up. But the power cuts in between are quite troublesome. We do not have inverters at home and once the battery of the laptop dies, we can’t work anymore when there’s no electricity. Power cuts in between the working hours prove to be a hindrance while working,” discussed Sakshi Kaithwas, Content Writer.

Elaborating on how power cuts adversely hamper work efficiency, Nikhil Chandnani, a Corporate Professional said, “With power outages in force, keeping our e-gadgets charged is the new priority for professionals working from home. This ultimately increases the importance of power back-up. Even with some minor hiccups if you managed to go through the day, I’m more concerned towards load shedding in the night. Power cuts at night time often take a toll on sleep. It ultimately hampers your work the very next day as you don’t feel fresh while working,” he said.

– Shubham Nagdeve

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement