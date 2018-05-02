See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread

Nagpur : Nagpur Municipal Corporation has released a chart which shows how Covid spread chain reaction happend in Nagpur and specially Satranjipura.

See Graph below

It is difficult to break the chain in next stage. Local body is doing good work so as to restrict the spread in zone level only.

This is really admirable work and everyone must understand this. We should maintain social distance, all precautions, hygiene condition at all the times.