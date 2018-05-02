Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Apr 20th, 2020

    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77

    Nagpur: Four person have been tested positive in Nagpur today on Monday April 20 informed DIO, taking the overall tally in the city to 77.

    With this still date, 12 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the city while one has succumbed to the sickness. As many as 63 patients are been treated in Nagpur’s Indira Gandhi Medical College.

    Eight are related to Satranjipura case which is now a single case with highest number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India, 39. One is from Mominpura.

    India’s coronavirus cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543

    With 1,553 more COVID-19 cases, India’s total number of coronavirus cases has reached 17,265, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Monday.

    Out of the total cases, 14,175 cases are active, while 2,547 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.

    As many as 36 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

    According to the ministry of health and family welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 4,203 cases. While 507 patients have recovered, 223 deaths have been reported.

    Delhi comes next with 2,003 cases, out of which 72 patients have recovered while 45 patients have died.

    Happening Nagpur
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    NT in conversation with two creative minds of B-town, Sandip Ssingh and Raaj Shaandilyaa
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Noble Move : ‘Power of One’ serves oil, grains to daily wagers
    Nagpur Crime News
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Video: Man abuses, thrashes female petrol pump employee in Nagpur, arrested
    Maharashtra News
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    डॉक्टरांच्या सुरक्षिततेसाठी राष्ट्रवादी वेल्फेअर ट्रस्टतर्फे ‘सुरक्षा आवरणे’ राज्यभरात वितरणाला सुरुवात
    डॉक्टरांच्या सुरक्षिततेसाठी राष्ट्रवादी वेल्फेअर ट्रस्टतर्फे ‘सुरक्षा आवरणे’ राज्यभरात वितरणाला सुरुवात
    Hindi News
    ‘ भैय्या क्या करे कामधंदा बंद है, इसलिए अपने गांव जा रहे है ‘
    ‘ भैय्या क्या करे कामधंदा बंद है, इसलिए अपने गांव जा रहे है ‘
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    Trending News
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73
    Nagpur Coronavirus Upadate : One more test Positive, 10 in a Day, Tally Jumps to 73
    Featured News
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Mighty storms take down Kasturchand Daga’s statue as tree falls on it
    Trending In Nagpur
    ‘ भैय्या क्या करे कामधंदा बंद है, इसलिए अपने गांव जा रहे है ‘
    ‘ भैय्या क्या करे कामधंदा बंद है, इसलिए अपने गांव जा रहे है ‘
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    सीताबर्डी भगिनी मंडल ने जरूरतमंदों को बाटी जीवनाआवश्यक वस्तुओ की किट
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    उद्योग समूहाने कामगारांच्या सुरक्षेला प्राधान्य द्यावे -पालकमंत्री
    नागपुर में ४ नये कोरोना मरीजों की पुष्टि, राज्‍य में और बढ़ी संक्रमितों की संख्‍या
    नागपुर में ४ नये कोरोना मरीजों की पुष्टि, राज्‍य में और बढ़ी संक्रमितों की संख्‍या
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    See Chain Reaction of Coronavirus in Nagpur and How it spread
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77
    रोजाना किया जा रहा बसों को सैनेटाइज
    रोजाना किया जा रहा बसों को सैनेटाइज
    शहरातील अनुज्ञेय उद्योग, आस्थापनांना सामाजिक अंतराचे नियम पाळणे बंधनकारक
    शहरातील अनुज्ञेय उद्योग, आस्थापनांना सामाजिक अंतराचे नियम पाळणे बंधनकारक
    यूथ पॉवर फाउंडेशन ने 600 जरूरतमंदों में बांटे ‘फ़ूड पैकेट
    यूथ पॉवर फाउंडेशन ने 600 जरूरतमंदों में बांटे ‘फ़ूड पैकेट
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Lockdown Bet : High profile gambling den busted at Oberoi Palace
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145