Nagpur Corona News Today : 4 New Positive, Tally Jumps to 77

Nagpur: Four person have been tested positive in Nagpur today on Monday April 20 informed DIO, taking the overall tally in the city to 77.

With this still date, 12 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the city while one has succumbed to the sickness. As many as 63 patients are been treated in Nagpur’s Indira Gandhi Medical College.

Eight are related to Satranjipura case which is now a single case with highest number of positive cases of Covid-19 in India, 39. One is from Mominpura.

India’s coronavirus cases rise to 17,265, death toll at 543

With 1,553 more COVID-19 cases, India’s total number of coronavirus cases has reached 17,265, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Monday.

Out of the total cases, 14,175 cases are active, while 2,547 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 543 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry.

As many as 36 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry of health and family welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 4,203 cases. While 507 patients have recovered, 223 deaths have been reported.

Delhi comes next with 2,003 cases, out of which 72 patients have recovered while 45 patients have died.