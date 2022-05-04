Security beefed up in Maha as Raj’s ‘deadline’ ends

Advertisement

Amid the tension caused by the loudspeaker row triggered by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, security was beefed up across Maharashtra to avoid any untoward incidents.

Security was also heightened outside the Raj Thackeray’s Shivaji Park residence.

Advertisement

Raj has set May 4 as the deadline to remove loudspeakers from mosques and has asked his party workers to play Hanuman Chalisa if loudspeakers are used in mosques.

In the Aurangabad rally on May 1, the MNS chief had asked people to play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.