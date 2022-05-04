LIC mega IPO opens for subscription

Advertisement

LIC public offer, the country’s biggest-ever IPO, on Wednesday opened for subscription for retail and institutional investors.

The government aims to generate about Rs 21,000 crore by diluting its 3.5 per cent stake in the insurance behemoth.

The LIC initial public offering (IPO), now open for retail and institutional investors, is set to close on May 9.

LIC has fixed the price band at Rs 902-949 per equity share for the issue. The offer includes a reservation for eligible employees and policyholders. The retail investors and eligible employees will get a discount of Rs 45 per equity share, and policyholders will get a discount of Rs 60 per equity share.