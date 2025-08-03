Advertisement



Nagpur: Security agencies were thrown into a state of high alert on Sunday morning after an anonymous caller issued a bomb threat targeting Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence in Nagpur. The call triggered immediate action from the police, with security being tightened at both of Gadkari’s properties in the city.

The anonymous call was reportedly made to the emergency Dial 112 helpline, stating that a bomb would be used to blow up Gadkari’s home. Upon receiving the threat, the Nagpur Police Control Room alerted officials at the Rana Pratap Nagar and Kotwali police stations, leading to a swift deployment of additional security forces at both locations.

Enhanced Security Measures in Place

Nitin Gadkari currently resides at Enrico Heights near Jaiprakash Nagar Metro Station on Wardha Road. His older residence is located in the Mahal area, where a new house is also under construction. Both locations have since seen an increase in security as a precaution.

Police Confirm It Was a Hoax Call

Later in the day, senior police officials confirmed that the threat was a hoax, and no explosives or suspicious activity was found during their checks. Authorities are still investigating the source of the call.

Despite the confirmation that it was a fake call, permanent security has been heightened at the minister’s residences, especially considering his presence in Nagpur.

This is not the first time high-profile political leaders have been targeted with such fake threats, raising concerns over the ease with which such panic can be triggered.