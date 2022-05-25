SECR cancels 35 trains passing through Nagpur for one month

Advertisement

Nagpur: Amid the coal crisis being faced by power plants, the South East Central Railway (SECR) has cancelled 35 trains for a month to ensure smooth passage of coal-laden goods trains. Coal is being transported from Korba in Chhattisgarh. The trains will remain cancelled from May 25 to June 24.

Due to the cancellation of passenger trains, the problems of lakhs of passengers will increase. Most of the trains pass through Nagpur. Trains are already crowded on this route. Due to the summer vacation, there is no place to even set foot in the trains. Now due to the cancellation of trains for 1 month again, the difficulties of the passengers will increase in the scorching heat. Apart from this, it is the wedding season in the month of May-June. These days trains are packed full of passengers on all routes. Marriage ceremonies will also be affected due to the cancellation of trains.