Interstate ‘Dinar racket’: One gang member arrested by Nagpur cops

Nagpur: The Crime Branch of Nagpur Police on Tuesday nabbed one of the six members of an inter-state gang who had duped a middle-aged man of Rs two lakh by promising him Emirati Dirhams at cheaper rates in exchange for Indian currency.

Identified as Mohammad Maula Khan Mohammad Alam Khan (26), the accused is a native of B-Block, 217, Narela, Delhi. Cops seized six cell phones, a currency note of 50 Saudi Riyals, and one Emirati Dinar from his rented house at Mohanlal Bajpayee Nagar, old Kamptee Road, Kalamna.

Other members of the gang — Sheikh Akhtar Ali as Ismail alias Raju, a resident of Dankuni, district Hooghly,West Bengal, Sajan Khan Meraj Khan, a resident of 17/2, Devarabisanahalli, Kariyammana Agrahara, Bellandur, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Jahangir, his son Mangal and Aminur — managed to escape after Mohammad Maula Khan was arrested.

According to police, two of the gang members had approached Firoz Nazir Khan (42), a resident of Plot No 100, Farid Nagar, ZingabaiTakli, and his friend Raju alias Sunil Charandas Gajbhiye at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Friday, May 20 morning. They offered currency of the United Arab Emirates at a cheaper rate in exchange for Indian rupees. After gaining Firoz Nazir Khan’s confidence, they asked for Rs 2 lakh in cash as an advance. As the offer appeared to be lucrative, Firoz Khan agreed to give them Rs 2 lakh in exchange of Emirati Dirhams.

As per the ‘deal,’ Firoz Khan and his friend Raju went to Ruiganj Dargah, Kamptee and gave them Rs 2 lakh in cash. In exchange, they then handed him over a bag and left the place immediately. When Khan and his friend opened the bag, they were shocked to find paper bundles in it.

While conducting parallel investigation with their Juni Kamptee counterparts in the case, Crime Branch sleuths received information from a cab driver named Ajay Neelkanth Bagde (37) that a man had approached him at the airport and offered him 1662 Dinars (valued at Rs 35 lakh) in exchange for Rs 7 lakh cash on May 16. He took the cab driver’s cell number and again contacted him for the offer.

On the basis of Bagde’s information, cops laid a trap and arrested accused Mohammad Maula Khan. Search for other members of the gang is on. The arrest was made by API Mayur Chaurasia, NPCs Narendra Thakur, Praveen Rode, Prashant Gabhne and Ravi Ahir under the supervision of Additional CP (Crime) Navinchandra Reddy and DCP (Detection) Chinmay Pandit.

