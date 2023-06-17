Second suicide attempt by Nagpur Jail inmate in 4 months

Nagpur: Notorious goon Shijo Chandrar Nadar, a resident of New Delhi, again attempted to commit suicide at Nagpur Central Jail. Earlier, he had attempted to commit suicide by setting his bed afire in the Jail Hospital in February.

According to police, Shijo was a notorious criminal having serious offences including firing, kidnapping, rape, registered against him at various police stations. He was also booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). He was convicted for a crime and lodged in Nagpur Jail. On Wednesday afternoon, he made a cut on his wrist with a sharp object and threatened jail staffers to implicate them in the police case. The jail staffers rushed him to a hospital after providing medical treatment.

A team of Dhantoli Police Station rushed to the spot after receiving the information. The police registered a case under Sections 309 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against Shijo Nadar.

It may be mentioned that Shijo had stopped a bus in the Dhamna area under the jurisdiction of Hingna Police Station in 2012, and opened fire at his girlfriend, a resident of Pachpaoli. Hingna police had arrested him from Mehboob Nagar in Andhra Pradesh. He was diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2019 while in prison. On July 7, 2019, he was admitted to the TB Ward of the Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment. On the morning of July 20, 2019, he escaped from the ward by jumping off the toilet window. The police conducted searches and arrested him and sent to jail.

