Man kidnaps 3-year-old girl from Itwari Rly Station, GRP arrests him, rescues girl from Nagpur Rly Station

Nagpur: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly kidnapped a three-and-a-half-year-old girl from Itwari Railway Station here on Saturday. Fortunately, thanks to the quick action of Nagpur GRP led by PI Manisha Kashid, he was subsequently nabbed at Nagpur Railway Station, and the girl was safely rescued.

According to police sources, the girl, along with her family, was waiting for a train at Itwari Railway Station. However, the accused reportedly lured the girl and fled from the Itwari Railway Station. He was attempting to flee the city from Nagpur Railway Station.

However, the family approached the GRP, and with their swift action, the accused and the three-year-old girl were traced at Nagpur Railway Station. The accused was detained, and the girl was rescued.

In the meantime, the accused has been placed under arrest, and further investigation is underway.

