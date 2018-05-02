Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sun, Mar 22nd, 2020
    National News

    Sec 144 imposed in Maha, CM says had no option

    Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray speaks over coronavirus scare in the state:

    “I would like to request everyone to continue Janata Curfew till tomorrow morning. Number of cases has increased considerably. I have no option left but to apply Section 144 in Maharashtra.

    “No flights outside of India will be allowed to land in Mumbai,” the CM said.

    “The percentage of employees working in government offices has been brought down to five per cent from 25 per cent.

    “Only the people discharging essential duties will be allowed to use public transport till March 31,” Thackeray said.

    The CM said that Maharashtra has entered into a very sensitive and important phase of coronavirus pandemic.

    “So I urge people to take all precautions in the fight against this virus,” Thackeray said.

    He informed that intercity bus services will also remain suspended in Maharashtra till March 31.

    “However, BEST buses will ply on the roads of Mumbai for people involved in essential services. All essential services including banks and share market will remain open,” the CM said. —

