    Published On : Wed, May 13th, 2020

    ” Season 4“ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB by Sejal Entertainment.

    Sejal Entertainment Nagpur has organized “Season 4 “ A Online musical concert of melodious songs on Face Book. It was consecutive forth program by Sejal Entertainment in Lock down period. Sanjay Borkar and Sejal Borkar are the new sensation on the musical world of Nagpur. Sanjay Borkar is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. It was his forth show which was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and around the globe . On heavy demand from music lovers of Nagpur, , Mr. Sanjay Borkar has planned program .

    He shared his views with Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and get encouragement and appreciation from him. And said program gets conceived. Mr. Sanjay Borkar is a Electrical Engineer and Govt Contractor by Profession at same time he is a versatile singer and humble human being. . Up till now he has given many live shows at various halls of Nagpur. Sejal Entertainment has proved their mettle in Nagpurs musical arena and now it is a brand name for quality programs. Within a span of one year , Sejal Entertainment has achieved remarkable position in Nagpurs cultural world.

    Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar sharing his best wishes.

    Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Sejal Entertainment gp.

    Program starts with patriotic song ” Jaha dal dal par sone ki chidiya …… sung by Dr. Sanjay Borkar ., Other singers Shejal Borkar, and Master Kshitij . Mrs. Pratima Borkar has coordinated the show. She is a back bone of Sejal Entertainment. Sound , Light, Music arrangements were handled by Saumay ( Dadu).

    Soulful songs Jane kyon Log Mohabbat karte hai…, Dil Hum hum kare…., Tum Mue you bhula na paoge…., Tere Cehare me wo jadu hai….., Dil Kya kare ……, Mast baharon ka hun mai aashique…, O mere dil ke chain….., Yad aa raha hai…., Yar bina chain kahan re…., Gulabi ankhe….., Patriotic song and many more were presented by Sanjay Borkar.

    Hothon pe aisi bat dabake chali aayi…., Hawa hawai……, were presented by Sejal Borkar.

    Duet songs Apne pyar ke sapne sach hue…. And other duets were presented by Sanjay and Shejal Borkar received loud applaud from audience and enthralls audience with bubbling energy.

    Sejal Borkar and Sanjay Borkar presentin soulful songs.

    In the lock down period , Sejal entertainment has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Four hundred plus comments and compliments was there to the show.

    Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, , Mr. Rakesh Bopche, , Sanjivani Chaudhary, Yash Kher, , Parvati Nayar, ,Ujwala Gokarn, Vaishali , Vijay , Voice of Udit Narayan Mayank Bhorkar and many more music lovers has joined program. Anchor Sanjay Borkar has done his job nicely. He elaborates the facts impressively and soulfully.


    Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar who is a renowned singer of our city ,encourages the singers, Organizers, for live program in this crucial days of kovid 19. He is having immense interest and contribution to the field of music. At the beginning of program , Organisers welcome Chief guest Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and all on line viewers for their support and encouragement. . In his reply to welcome , Dr. Uttarwar gave thanks to Sanjay Borkar , Sejal Borkar for lovely organization and extend his good wishes for future of the Sejal Entertainment gp. He always encourage young talents for presenting their talents on various fronts. Many more groups are coming ahead to present on line programs of face book.

    Program comes to end at 8.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.


