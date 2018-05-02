Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Oct 31st, 2020
    National News

    Sean ‘James Bond’ Connery is dead

    Legendary star Sean Connery, who epitomised author Ian Fleming’s suave 007 agent in seven James Bond movies, has died. He was 90.

    The news of the Scottish actor’s death was shared by BBC.

    In a career, spanning several decades, the British star featured in many critically-acclaimed and commercial blockbusters such as The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Murder on the Orient Express and The Rock.

    He first played the role of James Bond in 1962’s Dr No, which he followed up with From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Only Live Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Forever (1971) and Never Say Never Again (1983).

    Connery won an Oscar for supporting actor for his turn as a tough Irish cop in Brian De Palma’s 1987 classic, The Untouchables.

