    Published On : Sat, Oct 31st, 2020

    AICTEs’ training programme on “Current Biomedical Applications of 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing” from Nov 2

    Biomedical engineering solutions through 3D Printing technology is an exciting branch of the life sciences that has the potential to transform healthcare — paving the way for further technological developments in prosthetics, surgical devices, diagnostics, imaging methods for prototypes before actual surgeries. Bridging the gap between biological science, medicine and engineering, the interdisciplinary field of biomedical engineering is changing the way we interact with the world.

    We are organizing AICTE Sponsored Online Short Term Training Programme on “Current Biomedical Applications of 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing” from 2nd – 7th November, 2020. The STTP shall be inaugurated in the presence of Col. B. Venkat, Director (Faculty Development) AICTE, New Delhi as Chief Guest of the function & Dr. Prashant Kumar Jain IIITDM Jabalpur as Guest of Honor.

    The resource persons as a speakers who will deliver the guest lectures are Dr. Rashmi Uddanwadikar VNIT Nagpur, Dr. Pawan Sharma SVNIT Surat, Dr. Y. Ravi Kumar, NIT Warangal, Dr. Sandeep Dahake VNIT Nagpur, Dr. A. M. Kuthe VNIT Nagpur, Muvvala Gopinath IIT Hyderabad, Dr. Lokendra Singh CIIMS Hospital Nagpur, Dr. Rupesh Ghyar BETIC Center IIT Bombay, Dr. Sushil Mankar, NKP Salve Hospital Nagpur, Dr. Mohd. Taufik NIT Bhopal, Dr. Abhishek kumar Singh MNNIT Allahabad & Dr. Sandip Dahake VNIT & Dr. Vishal Francis LPU Punjab.

    There shall total be 18 prominent speakers from IIT, NIT & Medical research Institutes.

    We have received more than 200 participants from 11 different states like Tamil Nadu, Jammu, Karnataka, Rajasthan, MP and others and from reputed institutes like IIT Bombay, NITTR Chandigarh, Government Engineering College Pune, Jammu, Nagpur, Aurangabad & Amravati & Kalinga University Bhuwneshwar. Organizing Team Dr. Vibha Bora , Dr. S.B. Jaju , Dr. A.M. Khalatkar & other team members are working hard under the guidance of Dr. Sachin Untawale Director G H Raisoni College of Engineering, Nagpur.

