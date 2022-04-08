Scrap dealer robbed of Rs 12 lakh cash in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: A gang of criminals robbed a scrap of Rs 12 lakh cash near Maskasath Flyover in Shanti Nagar police jurisdiction on Thursday night. Cops have mounted a manhunt to arrest the robbers.

According to reports, the scrap dealer Sanket Murkute has an establishment in Maskasath. On Thursday, around 9 pm, when Murkute’s employee Vipul Parate was heading towards Murkute’s place with a bag containing Rs 12 lakh cash, four unidentified miscreants stopped him near Maskasath Flyover. They assaulted Parate, snatched the bag containing cash from him, and fled the spot.

On being informed, a team of Shanti Nagar police rushed to the spot and started investigation. Soon, the Crime Branch swung into action and rounded up some suspects.

The DCP (Crime) Chinmay Pandit and DCP (Zone 3) Gajanan Rajmane were supervising the probe.

