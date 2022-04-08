18 weekly summer special trains to run between Mumbai-Nagpur

Advertisement

Faced with the summer rush, Central Railway will run 18 summer special trains, nine in each direction on weekly basis, on Mumbai-Nagpur route.

01033 weekly superfast will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus every Saturday at 00.20 hrs from April 9 till June 4 and arrive in Nagpur at 15.32 hrs same day.

01034 weekly superfast will leave Nagpur every Sunday at 13.30 hrs from April 10 to June 5 and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 04.10 hrs next day.

The halts would be Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon and Wardha.

The composition: OneAC-2 Tier, Five AC-3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second Class including guard’s brake van and one generator van.

Bookings for special train No. 01033/01034 on special charges will start from April 8 at all computerised reservation centres and on webiste www.irctc.co.in, informs a Railway press release

