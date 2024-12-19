Scrap AG Enviro, BVG contracts for shoddy waste management in Nagpur : Datke

Advertisement













Nagpur: Raising concerns over the deteriorating cleanliness in Nagpur, BJP MLA Pravin Datke on Wednesday called for the immediate cancellation of waste management contracts awarded to AG Enviro and BVG by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), citing shoddy work.

Speaking in the Assembly, Datke emphasized the urgent need for corrective action to address Nagpur’s mounting garbage crisis. He highlighted several issues with the operations of the two waste management companies.

“Nagpur, once ranked among top in cleanliness, has now fallen to 27th place due to the companies’ poor performance. Their vehicles often skip rounds, garbage piles up in public areas, and no chemical treatment is carried out at the Bhandewadi waste management centre,” he said.

The Nagpur Central MLA further criticized the lack of accountability, pointing out that complaints lodged with Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Chaudhary had not resulted in any action against the companies. He urged the state government to cancel the contracts and adopt a decentralized approach by assigning the responsibility of waste management to different companies across the city’s ten zones. “The environmental degradation caused by this negligence is alarming. The government must act swiftly to ensure effective waste management,” Datke demanded.

Datke further said, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have personally looked into it and attracted the attention of Dr Chaudhari but no step was taken. This is very serious and can impact people’s health. People are experiencing foul smells, noticed Datke. He asserted, “Considering the seriousness, both contracts should be scrapped. In Nagpur we have 10 zones so responsibility should be distributed among these many zones. This will surely improve the situation of garbage collection in Nagpur, Datke pointed out.