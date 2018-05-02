‘Scorpio’ mows woman, her 12-year-old son in Mahal

A mother and her 12-year-old son were mowed by a speeding Scorpio SUV while a man suffered injuries in the mishap that took place at Tulshi bag in Mahal on Friday night. The victims were walking toward s their home after eating ice-cream at a shop , said Kotwali police .

ThedeceasedwereidentifiedasShabana Begam Mohd Javed (30), Mohd Arahan Mohd Jahid (12) while injured person is Mohd Javed (35), all residents of Naik Road, Mahal.

A police of ficer informed that Javed along with his wife Shabana and son Arahan had gone to a ice-cream shop at 9 pm. After enjoying ice-cream,the family of three was walking towards their home which is just 200 metres away from the spot. A speeding Mahindra Scorpio (MH-43/L-4953) SUVcoming frombehind ina great speed, mowed them.

After the mishap, the driver of the vehicle sped away from the spot. A large number of onlookers gathered at the spot and rushed the profusely bleeding injured persons to a hospital where Shabana and Arahan breathed their last. Shabana and Arahan had suffered grievous head injuries in the mishap. A police official said that the vehicle was parked at Tulshibag chowk.

The driver moved the SUV in great speed and mowe d the pedestrians . Kotwali police have registered a case underSections 279, 304 (a)of Indian Penal Code read with Sections 184 of Motor Vehicle Act.