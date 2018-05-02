Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Scorpio hits woman dead at newly built Sadar flyover

    Nagpur: A 36-year-old woman died after a speeding Scorpio car tossed her off newly opened Sadar flyover on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Manjusha Dalal.

    Police sources said the woman was driving home when a recklessly driven Scorpio car hit her Activa moped. The impact was so severe that Manjusha fell off the flyover, and died on the spot before any medical aide extended to her.

    In the meantime, Sadar cops have booked the accused car driver under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the probe.

