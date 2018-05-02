Scorpio hits woman dead at newly built Sadar flyover

Nagpur: A 36-year-old woman died after a speeding Scorpio car tossed her off newly opened Sadar flyover on Thursday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Manjusha Dalal.

Police sources said the woman was driving home when a recklessly driven Scorpio car hit her Activa moped. The impact was so severe that Manjusha fell off the flyover, and died on the spot before any medical aide extended to her.

In the meantime, Sadar cops have booked the accused car driver under relevant Sections of the IPC and started the probe.