Scorching Heat Grips Vidarbha: Nagpur Records 42.4°C, Akola Hottest at 44.2°C

Nagpur: As the month of May progresses, the summer heat is intensifying across Vidarbha, with temperatures soaring past 40°C in all districts. On Monday, Akola emerged as the hottest district, recording a blistering 44.2°C—4°C above the seasonal average—marking the highest temperature of the season so far.

Nagpur wasn’t far behind, registering a temperature of 42.4°C. According to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), all districts in the Vidarbha region experienced extreme heat, with no area spared from the scorching conditions.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Vidarbha, warning that temperatures may touch 45°C in the coming days. The heatwave conditions are being intensified by hot winds blowing in from Gujarat and northwestern India. While last week saw some temporary relief due to cloud cover and isolated showers, the region is now firmly in the grip of harsh summer weather.

With the mercury rising rapidly, the IMD has advised residents to take necessary precautions, stay hydrated, and avoid outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours.

