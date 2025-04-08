Nagpur Sets Example with Eco-Friendly Road Built from Plastic Waste and Bitumen

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a notable initiative from the home district of Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, an eco-friendly road has been constructed using waste plastic and bitumen in Selu-Kalam village of Kalmeshwar tehsil.

This innovative project was undertaken under the jurisdiction of Public Works Department (PWD) Division No. 2. By utilizing waste plastic in bitumen macadam roads, the harmful environmental impact of plastic waste can be significantly reduced through effective recycling methods.

Gold Rate 07 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 88,800/- Gold 22 KT 82,600/- Silver / Kg - 89,800/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

As part of the Chief Minister’s 100-day program, PWD Division No. 2 organized a training session on bitumen road construction for civil engineers, hot-mix plant owners, and contractors. The session was led by Executive Engineer Chandrashekhar Giri, who demonstrated practical techniques for building durable and environmentally friendly roads using plastic waste in bitumen macadam.

The PWD also hosted live training and demonstration sessions at an operational hot-mix plant. The training covered key technical aspects such as determining the correct proportion of gravel of various sizes needed for bitumen macadam, as well as methods for ensuring proper electronic and mechanical synchronization during the mixing process.

This hands-on training provided comprehensive technical insights to engineers and contractors directly at the plant site. A total of 38 engineers from the PWD participated in the training. Many of the trainees expressed that the session gave them a clear path for sustainable road construction through proper plastic waste recycling.

The Selu-Kalamb road project was overseen by Sub-Divisional Engineer Rupesh Bodade, with contractor Anand Ashok Budhraja taking charge of the construction. Both Executive Engineer Chandrashekhar Giri and Sub-Divisional Engineer Rupesh Bodade jointly demonstrated the road construction process using bitumen technology on-site.

This project sets a precedent for sustainable infrastructure development in the region and reinforces the commitment to innovative and eco-conscious construction practices.

Advertisement