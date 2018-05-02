Scolded for using TikTok, village boy commits suicide

Nagpur: A teenaged boy from Sindewani village committed suicide by consuming poison after being scolded by his father for watching TikTok videos on mobile phone.

The incident took place at village Sindewani, about five kilometre from Deolapar, when Gurudeo Hirawan Bhalavi was watching TikTok videos on his smart phone on June 8. Scolding Gurudeo for watching videos, his father asked him to go to fields and work.

A depressed Gurudeo consumed poison. As his condition started deteriorating, his family members rushed him to Rural Hospital at Deolapar. The boy was then referred to Mayo Hospital where he breathed his last during treatment. Deolapar Police started investigation after registering a case under Section 174 of Code of Criminal Procedure.