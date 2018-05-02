Scientific guidelines contemplating system driven Covid management : Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT

Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT) welcoming the detailed guideline on when, how and in what quantam Covid related restrictions will be triggered in Maharashtra, said, ‘deer aaye durust aaye’, delay of each day on taking this decision was adversely affecting the financial health of traders. The order dated June 4, 2021 shall bring day to day activities to normal in about 18 Districts from coming Monday and will bring normalcy in other districts in days to come.

Dipen Agrawal urged traders to conduct their business in Covid appropriate manner and strengthen the hands of administration to keep the positivity ratio at the lowest. It is their fundamental & moral duty to comply with all directions given by administration, he added.

On behalf of trading community of the state Agrawal expressed gratitude towards Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Government for taking cognizance of the representations made by various trade bodies including CAMIT to completely restore economic activities in the state. He appealed to Chief Minister to also take cognizance of rightful demand of traders and announce relief package for them because traders have also suffered huge losses during last one and half year as any other citizen of the state.