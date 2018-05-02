Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Mon, Feb 10th, 2020

    School Van Driver Brutally Thrashed By Umred Locals For Molesting 10-Year-Old Girl

    Nagpur: A 37-year-old school van driver was brutally thrashed by locals after he reportedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

    The incident happened in the Umred City of Nagpur district, Maharashtra last week.

    A case was registered against the 37-year-old bus driver, whose identity was not shared with the public after the father of the victim went to the police.

    The driver is facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

    the driver of the school van is currently in the hospital, recovering from the injuries he sustained from the brutal thrashing.

    The police said the molesting incident came to light on Saturday (February 8, 2020) when the 10-year-old girl refused to get inside the school van.

    The girl narrated the incident to her family members.

    The family and the other relatives of the 10-year-old girl confronted the driver and thrashed him.

    The police said they will be arresting the driver once he gets discharged from the hospital.

    The police did not reveal the health condition of the van driver, the person that molested the young girl.

