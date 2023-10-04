School of Scholars organizes ‘Walkathon for Peace’ on Gandhi Jayanti

Nagpur: The Nagpur-based School of Scholars (SOS), Beltarodi Branch, organized a Walkathon on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. “Walkathon for Peace” was a collaborative effort by the school along with the students, parents, and teachers to promote peace, unity, and community spirit. The event was not only a physical endeavor but also a symbolic gesture towards fostering a harmonious world for future generations

Blessed with the balmy weather, the event commenced with the opening ceremony graced by the chief guest Bahrat Nandanwar, In-charge Nagar Parishad, Wanadongri, Nagar Panchayat Besa Pipla. The walkathon commenced at 7 am as participants gathered with enthusiasm. The route took them all from the school premises to the ground nearby Manish Nagar.

Advertisement

A slogan coining competition on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) was organized for the parents and quoting a punchline on the national heroes was organized for the students. Participants embarked on a scenic walk through the local community, symbolizing their commitment to peace. Students, parents, and staff came together, walking side by side, displaying SDG slogans and prompting punchlines on the national heroes.

The primary objective of the ‘Walkathon for Peace’ was to raise awareness about the importance of peace and to promote a sense of togetherness among students, parents, and society.

Principal Dr. Uma Bhalerao appreciated all the parents and students who enthusiastically accompanied in this walkathon peace rally. She also admired the school teaching and non teaching staff for their active participation.

“Cyclothon 2023” (Peace Rally) by SOS, Atrey Layout

Saluting the scintillating sunshine of October 2 and tributing the two noble personalities of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, the SOS Atrey Layout staff , students and parents conducted as well as participated in the “Cyclothon 2023” – Peace Rally.

Principal School of Scholars Atrey Layout Dr. Shilpa Newaskar and Vice-Principal Swati Fating welcomed the chief guest and the guests of honour. The chief guest Sameer Paltewar, the Chairman and Managing Director Meditrina, Institute of Medical Sciences flagged off the “CYCLOTHON 2023.” The guests of honour were Ajay Uplanchiwar, President Rotary Club, Amit Chandak Treasurer, Yogesh Paliwal, Director Rotary Club, Rotarians Rahul Aarya, Pramod Batra and Karishma Paliwal.

The Peace Rally began at 6:45 am from the School of Scholars Atrey Layout ground. On its way at Pratap Nagar Square, the SOS Band Troupe gave guard of honour to the Peace Rally. At Laxmi Nagar Square the “Nukkad Naatika” performed by the SOS students and staff grabbed people’s attraction and huge appreciation as well. The rally was routed from Pratap Nagar to Pannase Layout, Mokhare College via Nag Mandir Square to IT Park , Laxmi Nagar to SOS Atrey Layout ground.

SOS sends message of ‘No to Plastic, Pollution and Gadget Addiction’

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will,” said Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi. On October 2, SOS Wanadongri organized a Peace Rally as a mark of respect to the Great Mahatma.

This auspicious day began with the rendition of ‘Vaishnav Jan To’ after the garlanding of the portrait by the Director Youth of Rotary Club Nagpur Vision Mr. Paliwal and the Sr. Principal Dr. K. Nagarajan of the school. Paliwal was accompanied by RCNV Treasurer Amit Chandak and Rotarians Karishma Paliwal and Rahul Arya.

The Peace Rally was a motivational step towards saying ‘No to Plastic, Pollution and Gadget Addiction’ was a vital part of the Gandhi Jayanti celebration. SOSians in association with RCNV covered a distance of 3 Kms. In addition to the Peace Rally, a Doodle Drawing Competition was also organized for Grade V on the topic Swachh Bharat.

There were nearly around 250 students who actively participated and made the rally achieve its goal. It was a day of reflection, inspiration and a renewed commitment to upholding the principles of our Great Mahatma in our daily lives.

Walkathon for Peace by SOS Hudkeshwar

The students, staff and parents of School of Scholars Hudkeshwar, undertook a Walkathon for Peace on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The walk was conducted from Uday Nagar Chowk to Shri Gajanan Vidyalaya, Ayodhya Nagar under the supervision of Principal Arti Choubey and Vice Principal Radha Dhagamwar. The primary objective of the walk was to foster peace, promote tolerance and harmony in society.

In her message, the Principal of school, emphasized the importance of promoting peace and coexisting harmoniously, urging students to let go of anger and hatred. Students held placards with *Peace* as the theme and presented a *dance drama* which was an eye opener to the spectators.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement