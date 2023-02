Nagpur: The Fire and Emergency of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) conduced fire emergency and rescue operation for M S B Education Institute in Wardhaman Nagar.

Around 100 kids along with their teachers participated in this demonstration.

Fire Station Officer Gole, Assistant Fire Officer D V Chavhan and others were prominently present on this occasion.

The drive was initiated under the supervision of Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake.

