Report on debate competition for students of grade VIII 22 nd Feb 2023

“Power to the voice is the power to the people.” Delhi Public School Kamptee Road, Nagpur organised a Debate Competition for the students of Grade VIII as a part of the CBSE’s ‘Stay Safe Online Campaign’, to create awareness among the students about the safe use of social media platforms and online transactions.

The competition aimed to hone the students’ 21st century competency skills and teach them to articulate their thoughts and opinions effectively.

The debaters put forward their views confidently. They shared their opinions, thoughts and understanding of the pros and cons of social media. It was an enthralling experience to watch these young minds present their views so confidently. The audience was overwhelmed by the students’ spectacular performance.

Principal, Ms. Ritu Sharma addressed the students and shed light on the risks associated with social media. She encouraged them to make wiser interaction choices or take up reading books as a hobby as it provides an all-round development for the brain and personality.

The event was a great learning experience for all.

