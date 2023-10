Nagpur: Over 90 school children along with the teaching staff visited Sitabuldi Fort on 21 October 2023 as part of the historical training visit.

Maj Gen SK Vidyarthi, General Officer Commanding, UM & G Sub Area and officers of Sub Area also interacted with these young students post the visit and gave them a motivational talk.

The children were given insight about the history of the Fort and also about the heritage value of Nagpur city by the officials of UM & G Sub Area.

