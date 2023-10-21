300-bed Govt Hospital to come up at Nagpur’s Wathoda

Nagpur: The State Government has sanctioned Rs 187.71 crore for a 9- storey building that will house a 300-bedded multispeciality hospital at Wathoda in Nagpur. It will come up on Nagpur Improvement Trust’s 2 acre land in front of Jagewar Chandmari temple in Wathoda area.

There was no Government hospital in this part and MLA Krishna Khopde had pushed this project. Citizens of this area and former corporators had also demanded the hospital. Dr Manojkumar Suryavanshi, Chairman of Board of Trustees of Nagpur Improvement Trust prepared a proposal and sent it to the State Government. The proposal sent by Dr Suryavanshi was approved by the Government. 100% share of the project cost remains with the State Government, unless such orders are issued.

The hospital will have all kinds of medical facilities and all the necessary facilities for the patients. The hospital building will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and will have parking, solar, green construction standards, and a fire brigade for the hospital.

MLA Krishna Khopde thanked Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister for immediately sanctioning the project and providing funds.

