Scheduled Power Shutdown at Gorewada Substation on April 23

Water Supply in Several Nagpur Zones to be Affected

Advertisement



Nagpur : Orange City Water (OCW) has announced a scheduled power shutdown at the 33 kV Gorewada Substation on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The shutdown, to be conducted by MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited), is required for urgent maintenance and repair work.

Two major operations will be carried out during the shutdown:

Gold Rate 21 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,900 /- Silver / Kg 96,800 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Tree trimming along the HT overhead line in the dense forest stretch from Parsheoni to Khairi, affecting Navegaon-Khairi Raw Water Headworks.

Routine maintenance at the Gorewada Water Treatment Plants (Pench I, II & III).

As a result, water pumping from Pench-I, II, III, and IV treatment plants will be halted, potentially causing low pressure or disrupted water supply in various parts of Nagpur.

Areas likely to be affected:

Laxmi Nagar Zone: Laxmi Nagar, Gayatri Nagar, Pratap Nagar, Khamla, Takli Seem, Jaitala, Trimurti Nagar

Dharampeth Zone: Ram Nagar, Futala Line, Civil Lines, Rifle Line, Seminary Hills, Dabha, Tekdi Wadi, IBM, GH-Buldi, Dhantoli

Hanuman Nagar Zone: Chinchbhavan, Omkar Nagar, Shri Nagar, Nalanda Nagar, Hudkeshwar, Narsala rural areas

Dhantoli Zone: Wanjari Nagar, Reshimbagh, Hanuman Nagar

Nehru Nagar Zone: Sakkardara (1, 2 & 3)

Gandhibagh Zone: Sitabuldi Fort, Killa Mahal, Godrej Anandam, GH-Medical

Satranjipura Zone: Boriyapura, Central Railway, Vahan Thikana

Ashi Nagar Zone: Bezanbagh, Nara, Nari, Jaripatka

Mangalwari Zone: Gittikhadan, Gorewada GSR, GH-Rajnagar, GH-Sadar

OCW has urged citizens in the affected areas to use water judiciously and cooperate during the temporary disruption.

For updates and assistance, residents can contact the NMC-OCW helpline at 1800 266 9899 or email contact@ocwindia.com.

Advertisement