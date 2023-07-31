SC wants probe of Manipur rapes moved from police

The Supreme Court terms offence against Manipur women ‘horrendous’, and says it does not want the case to be handled by Manipur police.

CJI DY Chandrachud asks the government why the police took 14 days to register the zero FIR. The SC says time running out for us, there is great need to have healing touch in state.

Advertisement

“We would also want to know package for rehabilitation being provided to state for affected people,” says the SC and asks how many people have been arrested so far.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta says that government has nothing to hide. This court can monitor the situation.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement