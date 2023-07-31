“Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, AOP, IAF, to Host Symposium on Agnipath Scheme Implementation at HQ MC on 31st July 2023”

Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha, Air Officer-in-Charge Personnel, IAF spoke at the symposium on induction of Agniveervayu and related human resource management aspects at Headquarters Maintenance Command, Nagpur on 31 Jul 23. He was received by Air Marshal Vibhas Pande,Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, HQ MC.

During his address to the air warriors, Air Mshl SK Jha impressed upon the need to bring about a transformational shift towards a more tech-savvy IAF. Induction of Agniveervayu will have numerous benefits. The IAF will be able to harness the younger, fitter and tech oriented youth to achieve the necessary transformation. A large number of youth would get an opportunity to serve the nation and don the uniform. The Agniveervayu who exit the IAF after their initial tenure will be an asset to the society as they will be physically fit, disciplined, trained, patriotic and financially independent. On completion of four years of initial engagement, 25% of the Agniveervayu will be enrolled in the IAF as regulars.

As Air Mshl SK Jha enumerated the challenges lying ahead and exhorted that tomorrow’s conflicts can’t be fought with yesterday’s mind-set and we need to adapt with prudence since only thing constant in life is change.

