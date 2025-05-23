SC verdict on Zudpi jungle opens doors to Vidarbha’s all-round development, jobs: Bawankule

Advertisement



“A golden day for Vidarbha; a hard-fought battle under CM Fadnavis’ leadership finally succeeds”

Nagpur: Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Guardian Minister of Nagpur and Amravati, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict on Zudpi jungle as a historic turning point for Vidarbha, stating that the ruling will unlock widespread development and employment opportunities in the region.

“This is truly a golden day for Vidarbha. The verdict brings success to the collective struggle that has been ongoing for 45 years. It is a triumph for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ vision for development,” Bawankule said.

He added, “Coincidentally, today is also International Biodiversity Day. While the world celebrates this year’s theme of harmony with nature and sustainable development, the Supreme Court has delivered its judgment on the scrub forest issue. We wholeheartedly welcome this decision.”

According to Bawankule, several key development and irrigation projects in Vidarbha were delayed due to restrictions tied to areas marked as Zudpi jungle or for other minor reasons. “With this judgment, the path is now clear for swift progress. Even lands without a single tree or shrub—about 86,000 hectares—were wrongly recorded as Zudpi jungle, halting development efforts. These notations originated when the CP & Berar region was merged into Maharashtra, and the revenue records from that time included ‘ Zudpi jungle’ classifications.”

He further pointed out that while Madhya Pradesh corrected its records long ago, Maharashtra did not, which became a stumbling block for Vidarbha’s development. “For the last ten years, we have been fighting this battle under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Maharashtra government presented its case effectively in the Supreme Court, with CM Fadnavis personally guiding the legal team through various strategies and legal nuances. Multiple meetings were held, and those consistent efforts have now borne fruit,” he said.

Bawankule also emphasized the impact of the decision on urban poor in Nagpur. “As Guardian Minister of Nagpur, I am especially pleased that this ruling paves the way to grant land ownership rights to slum dwellers. We had been trying to regularize their settlements, but the term ‘Zudpi jungle’ in records had rendered all efforts futile. After taking office in 2014, CM Fadnavis had set up a dedicated committee to examine the issue. The committee’s report was submitted to the Supreme Court and had been under review for several years. Today marks the successful culmination of that process.”

Bawankule concluded by calling the verdict a monumental victory for development and justice, thanking CM Fadnavis for his unwavering commitment to Vidarbha’s progress.

