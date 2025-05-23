Reddy Soft: Jaipur’s Rising Star in the World of Soft Toys

Advertisement



In the historic and vibrant city of Jaipur, known for its palaces, pink-hued architecture, and artisanal legacy, a new kind of craftsmanship is quietly gaining national attention — one that’s soft, huggable, and full of heart. Meet Reddy Soft, a homegrown soft toy brand that’s making waves across Rajasthan and beyond with its handcrafted creations that blend safety, culture, and storytelling.

From Dream to Design

Founded in 2023 by entrepreneur Mr. Pritam, Reddy Soft started as a humble workshop with a dream to bring joy to children through locally crafted soft toys. A native of Jaipur, Pritam combined his love for design and his roots in the city’s craft traditions to create a line of toys that go far beyond basic playthings. Today, just two years since inception, Reddy Soft has expanded its team to over 50 employees and has built a strong distribution network across North India.

“Reddy Soft was born out of a love for storytelling and a belief that every child deserves a cuddly friend,” shares Pritam. “Each toy we make carries a piece of Jaipur — its warmth, its color, and its rich tradition.”

What Makes Reddy Soft Special?

While most toy store shelves are lined with mass-produced, machine-made imports, Reddy Soft proudly offers something different. Each of their products is handcrafted using non-toxic, eco-friendly materials, making them not just beautiful, but safe for children of all ages. Whether it’s a fluffy teddy bear, a playful elephant, or a camel inspired by Rajasthani motifs, every Reddy Soft creation is stitched with precision and purpose.

Their design language is rooted in Rajasthan’s artistic heritage. With toys that echo the region’s traditional textiles, folklore characters, and iconic animals, Reddy Soft is doing more than making toys — it’s telling stories of a culture and a city known for its color and charm.

This cultural richness is not an afterthought but a core part of the brand’s identity. Each toy is a small tribute to the Pink City, aiming to not only entertain children but subtly introduce them to local traditions and artistry.

Beyond Business: A Heart for the Community

But Reddy Soft isn’t just building a brand — it’s building a movement. One of the standout qualities of the company is its unwavering commitment to ethical manufacturing and community empowerment.

A significant percentage of the company’s workforce comprises local women, many of whom are first-time earners in their families. Reddy Soft provides not just jobs but training, skill development, and dignity of labor. In 2024, the company partnered with a Jaipur-based NGO to launch a vocational training program for underprivileged women in nearby villages, opening up a world of opportunity through the art of toy-making.

“We don’t just want to sell toys — we want to uplift lives,” says Pritam. “If someone can gain confidence and skills through our initiative, that’s a win far bigger than any business metric.”

Eyes on the Global Stage

With growing interest from buyers in the UAE and Southeast Asia, Reddy Soft is now gearing up for its next phase of growth — international expansion. The company is working towards acquiring international safety certifications and is in the process of setting up a larger manufacturing unit on the outskirts of Jaipur, expected to open in early 2026.

Despite this rapid growth, the team remains deeply rooted in its founding philosophy — to create joy, one stitch at a time. For customers, each toy carries not just soft stuffing, but also hard work, heritage, and heart.

The Future is Soft

In a world that increasingly leans towards automation and mass production, Reddy Soft is a reminder that handcrafted artistry still holds a special place. It’s a brand that champions quality over quantity, local employment over low-cost outsourcing, and emotional connection over commercial coldness.

As Reddy Soft grows from a regional gem to a potential global name, it does so with a gentle strength — much like the toys it creates. Jaipur’s softest export might just become India’s proudest one.

