SC Verdict : Muslims to be given alternate land, temple on disputed land

New Delhi/Nagpur: A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on November 9 is delivering its judgment in the cross-appeals filed by the Hindu and Muslim sides challenging the three-way partition of the disputed 2.77 acres of Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land among Ram Lalla, Nirmohi Akhara and the Sunni Waqf Board in September 2010.

Here’s the timeline

11.05 AM

The demolition of mosque in 1992 was a violation of law, says the Bench. It orders government to provide alternative land for Muslims.

The Bench orders that a temple will be constructed on the disputed land. It orders the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months under the Ayodhya Act 1993. The scheme will have a Trust for management and construction of temple. Both the inner courtyard and the outer courtyard will be handed over to this Trust. The Centre will give the rest of the land to the Trust.

Muslims will be awarded five acre of alternative land in a suitable, prominent place.

Till the Trust is formed, the ownership of the site will rest with the Centre.

MUMBAI | 10.50 AM

Mumbai Police forbids unlawful assembly from 11 a.m. on Saturday to 11 a.m. on Sunday under provisions of Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) as a precautionary measure in light of Ayodhya verdict.

10.50 AM

‘Babri Masjid was not built on a vacant land’

Quoting the ASI report, the Bench says the underlying structure in the disputed site was not of Islamic origin, however the report does not support whether the temple was demolished, the Bench says.

The court also says the mosque was not built on a vacant land, as claimed by the Muslim parties.

There is clear evidence the Hindus believed Ram was born in the disputed site, the CJI say.

There is evidence that Ram Chabutra and Sita Rasoi was worshipped by the Hindus even before the British came. However, travelogues and gazetteers cannot be the basis of adjudication of title, the Bench says.

The mosque was neither abandoned nor seceded by the Muslims, the court observes.

However, the court says the Muslims could not prove exclusive possession of the property.

10.40 AM

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi while reading out judgment says, this court must accept faith and accept belief of worshippers. Court should preserve balance.

The CJI says Ramjanmabhoomi is not a legal personality. The deity is a juridical person.

The Bench rules that the Nirmohi Akhara is not a Shabait, the custodian of the deity. It was only of management, the court says.

10.30 AM

The proceedings begin in Supreme Court. The five-judge Constitution Bench begins reading out the verdict.

The first one to be taken up is the dispute between Shia and Sunni Waqf Boards. Both of them claimed the Babri masjid that once stood in the disputed site belonged to them. The Shia Board was even ready to give up the land to the Hindus in lieu of another place, but the Sunnis were opposed to it.

The Allahabad High Court had award one-third of the land to the Sunni Wakf Board.

In a unanimous decision, Shia petition has been dismissed.

10.30 AM

#HinduMuslimBhaiBhai trends on Twitter

As the nation awaits the Ayodhya verdict, #HinduMuslimBhaiBhai began trending on Twitter. The Twitteratti used the platform to spread love and harmony.

Images of Hindus and Muslims playing together were also being shared.