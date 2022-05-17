SC to hear plea against Gyanvapi survey today

Advertisement

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Tuesday the plea of the management of Gyanvapi mosque against the survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The apex court will hear the matter amidst an important development with a Varanasi court on Monday directed the district administration there to seal the spot of the survey inside the complex where allegedly ‘Shivling’ has been found by the surveying team.