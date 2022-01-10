SC sets up committee to probe PM’s security lapse

Supreme Court agrees to set up an independent committee, to be headed by a former Supreme Court judge to probe Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Ferozepur, Punjab last week.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, tells Supreme Court that showcause notices were issued to DG & Punjab Chief Secretary before the proceedings of Central govt’s Committee was halted. No hearing done by the committee appointed, he says.

Supreme Court asserts, “Yes there is a breach and Punjab govt has admitted as well. The question is if an inquiry is held, what will be its scope. If you want to take disciplinary action against officers what remains for this court to look into?”

Solicitor General tells Supreme Court that if the show cause notice pre-empts the final outcome, the Committee of Central government will examine the issue and report to Court and till then it will not act upon the notice.