SC restores convictions in Haren Pandya murder

The Supreme Court has restored the conviction in the Haren Pandya murder case while overruling Gujarat High Court judgement acquitting the accused.

SC judgement follows appeals filed by CBI and the Gujarat government challenging the acquittal of 12 persons facing charges of murdering former state Home Minister Haren Pandya in 2003.

Pandya was minister in the then Narendra Modi-led state government in Gujarat. He was shot dead on March 26, 2003 in Ahmedabad near Law Garden during morning walk.

The court dismissed with a cost of Rs 50000, a PIL filed by the Centre for a Public Interest Litigation seeking a fresh, court-monitored probe in the case saying several new facts have emerged recently which required fresh investigation into the murder case.

The SC allowed appeals of CBI and the Gujarat govt challenging the HC order by which convicts were absolved of murder charges in the Pandya case.