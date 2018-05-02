Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jan 29th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    SC rejects Nirbhaya convict’s curative plea

    New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismisses the plea of death row convict Mukesh Singh against the rejection of his mercy petition by the president. The court said the relevant records, verdict of trial court, the high court and the apex court in the Nirbhaya case were placed by the Ministry of Home Affairs before President Ram Nath Kovind. The court said alleged sufferings in jail can’t be grounds to challenge rejection of mercy plea by the President. The court also added that expeditious disposal of a mercy plea doesn’t mean non-application of mind by the President.

    Mukesh Singh had earlier moved the mercy petition before the President after the Supreme Court had dismissed his curative petition against his conviction and death sentence. President Ram Nath Kovind had, however, rejected the death row convict’s mercy plea.

    Appearing on behalf of Mukesh Singh, Advocate Anjana Prakash alleged that the Nirbhaya case death row convict was physically and sexually assaulted at Tihar Jail and put under solitary confinement.Anjana Prakash has also alleged that in the jail, Mukesh Singh was forced to have intercourse with another convict in the Nirbhaya rape case. She added that the medical records had not been sent to the President for consideration of his mercy plea.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Chain snatcher who used ‘bicycle’ to commit crime in police net
    Maharashtra News
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    Hindi News
    गोंदिया : जुआ अड्डे से 6 धरे गए
    गोंदिया : जुआ अड्डे से 6 धरे गए
    मूकनायक शताब्दी वर्ष पर डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार का होगा आयोजन
    मूकनायक शताब्दी वर्ष पर डॉ.बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पत्रकारिता पुरस्कार का होगा आयोजन
    Trending News
    Cabinet nod to abortions till 24 weeks
    Cabinet nod to abortions till 24 weeks
    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar
    3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar
    Featured News
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Nilesh Bharne becomes first IPS officer to get PhD in Forensic Psychology
    Trending In Nagpur
    Gramin Yuva Vikas Sanstha address issues at grass root level
    Gramin Yuva Vikas Sanstha address issues at grass root level
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    Alexis Hospital Case : Court rejects bail plea of accused Tripathi
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    The Shoes, short film about social change wins award in Accolade Global Film Competition, USA
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    वर्धा जिल्ह्याच्या 138 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    आगामी आर्थिक वर्षासाठी 57 कोटी 66 लाखांची वाढ – अर्थमंत्री
    नागपूर विभागातील जिल्ह्यांसाठी 1146 कोटी वार्षिक आराखड्यास मान्यता
    नागपूर विभागातील जिल्ह्यांसाठी 1146 कोटी वार्षिक आराखड्यास मान्यता
    गोंदिया जिल्हा वार्षिक योजनेसाठी 135 कोटी 45 लाख मंजुर
    गोंदिया जिल्हा वार्षिक योजनेसाठी 135 कोटी 45 लाख मंजुर
    भंडारा जिल्ह्याच्या 117 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी, 23.42 कोटींची वाढ
    भंडारा जिल्ह्याच्या 117 कोटी 60 लाखांच्या आराखड्यास मंजुरी, 23.42 कोटींची वाढ
    ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Journalists Award’ on January 31
    ‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Journalists Award’ on January 31
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Another extortion case registers against Ambekar in Lakadganj
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145