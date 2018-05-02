SC rejects Nirbhaya convict’s curative plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court dismisses the plea of death row convict Mukesh Singh against the rejection of his mercy petition by the president. The court said the relevant records, verdict of trial court, the high court and the apex court in the Nirbhaya case were placed by the Ministry of Home Affairs before President Ram Nath Kovind. The court said alleged sufferings in jail can’t be grounds to challenge rejection of mercy plea by the President. The court also added that expeditious disposal of a mercy plea doesn’t mean non-application of mind by the President.

Mukesh Singh had earlier moved the mercy petition before the President after the Supreme Court had dismissed his curative petition against his conviction and death sentence. President Ram Nath Kovind had, however, rejected the death row convict’s mercy plea.

Appearing on behalf of Mukesh Singh, Advocate Anjana Prakash alleged that the Nirbhaya case death row convict was physically and sexually assaulted at Tihar Jail and put under solitary confinement.Anjana Prakash has also alleged that in the jail, Mukesh Singh was forced to have intercourse with another convict in the Nirbhaya rape case. She added that the medical records had not been sent to the President for consideration of his mercy plea.