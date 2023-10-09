SC rejects bail application of Sontu Jain

Nagpur: The Apex Court rejected the bail application filed by on-line fraudster Sontu alias Ananth Jain on Monday.

Notably, after the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court had rejected Sontu’s bail application, he managed to escape Nagpur cops.

Sources claimed that Sontu came to the High Court in the morning and later escaped from the court.

Later, he went to a hotel in Ganeshpeth area and boarded an auto-rickshaw.

Within a span of 30 minutes, Sontu changed three auto-rickshaws. As the pre-arrest bail application was rejected by the High Court, Nagpur Police have launched a hunt to arrest the notorious fraudster.

It is pertinent to mention that more than two months have passed since Sontu’s case was registered. At that time, he was in Dubai, but later came to Nagpur after securing interim bail from the High Court in September.

Amid all this, after failing to ‘resolve the case’ by attempting to use a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official and his lawyer to exert influence over both the Nagpur Crime Branch and the victim, the perpetrator, Sontu was reportedly trying to fill the hours under the guise of cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

