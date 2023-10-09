Bawankule reviews preparations for Navratri Fest at Koradi Mandir

Nagpur: BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday asked district administration to complete all necessary arrangements for smooth conduct of Navratri Festival at Shri Mahalaxmi Jagdamba Sansthan in Koradi.

Bawankule chaired a review meeting of the arrangements with officials of various departments. The Navratri Festival is commencing from October 15 at Koradi in which lakhs of devotees will visit this pilgrimage centre. The concerning officials informed Bawankule that the administration had completed all arrangements for the event and the final arrangements are going on. Handling lakhs of devotees during this event is a big challenge for the district administration. Whereas the security arrangement is also a major concern for the police department.

Total 554 police personnel including13 Police Inspectors, 44 Police Sub Inspectors, 243 constables,73 homeguards, and 53 lady homeguards will be deployed during the Navratri celebration to maintain law and order and security of the pilgrims. Total 150 CCTV cameras, 3 metal detectors, 50 security guards, wheelchairs for Divyang devotees, and 10 e-rickshaws for senior citizens will be arranged in the mandir premises.

There will be three entrance gates, one exit gate, and one VVIP gate will be there for smooth movement of the devotees. District Collector Dr Vipin Itankar, during the meeting informed that the administration will arrange a medicine shop, doctors, fire brigade, drinking water, ambulance, mobile toilet, etc. at mandir premises for devotees.

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will increase the city bus service from Nagpur to Koradi for transportation of devotees. Bhakta Niwas in the premises will be equipped with basic amenities for devotees who will come from outstation.

Nandu Bajaj, Dattu Samritkar, Prabha Nimone, Sushila Mantri, Mukesh Sharma, Premlal Patel, Ajay Vijayvargiya, Ashok Khanorkar, Keshavrao Fulzele, Dr Nandini Tripathi, Baburao Bhoyar, Laxmikant Tadaskar and others are working hard for the success of the Navratri Festival.

