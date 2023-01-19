SC refuses Google plea over Rs 1337 cr penalty

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain Google’s plea against an NCLAT order refusing an interim stay on the Rs 1,337 crore penalty on it.

The SC asked NCLAT to decide the appeal of Google against the competition regulator’s order on Rs 1337 cr penalty by March 31, and granted Google seven days to deposit 10 per cent of the Rs 1,337 crore penalty imposed by CCI.

The apex court also asked Google to approach the NCLAT within three working days for a decision on its plea against the Rs 1337 crore penalty.

