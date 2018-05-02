Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Nov 26th, 2019

SC Orders Open Ballot Floor Test Tomorrow, to be Telecast Live

The Supreme Court said that MLAs haven’t been administered oath so far. The bench says the floor test should be conducted on November 27 (tomorrow). The bench ruled that the floor test is to be conducted through open ballot and will be live telecast.

New Delhi: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court orders the floor test in the Maharashtra assembly to be held before 5 pm, tomorrow, November 27. A pro-term Speaker will be elected. There will be a live telecast of the proceedings and voting will not be by secret ballot. The court said the floor test will be conducted by the pro-tem speaker after the members take oath by 5 pm tomorrow.

Kapil Sibal appearing for Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Supreme Court, mentioned before the SC to restrain the Devendra Fadnavis Government from taking important policy decisions.

The apex court also directed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to ensure that all elected members of the house are sworn in on Wednesday itself. The entire exercise has to be completed by 5 pm.

A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also said the entire proceedings has to be telecast live. Voting in the assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said. The governor will also appoint a pro-tem speaker who will administer oath to the newly elected members.

