SC Orders Open Ballot Floor Test Tomorrow, to be Telecast Live

Kapil Sibal appearing for Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Supreme Court, mentioned before the SC to restrain the Devendra Fadnavis Government from taking important policy decisions.

A bench comprising Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also said the entire proceedings has to be telecast live. Voting in the assembly shall not be on the basis of secret ballot, it said. The governor will also appoint a pro-tem speaker who will administer oath to the newly elected members.