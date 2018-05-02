SC may refer CAA pleas to constitution bench

New Delhi : The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it may refer pleas challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act to a larger Constitution bench. Top Court Refuses To Stay Citizenship Act, Centre Has 4 Weeks To Respond.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde is hearing a batch of 143 pleas challenging the validity of CAA.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, told the bench that the government has been given copies of around 60 pleas out of the 143 petitions.

He said it wanted time to respond to pleas which have not been served on it.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal urged the bench to put on hold operation of CAA and postpone exercise of the National Population Register for the time being.-