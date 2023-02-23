SC grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera

Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted interim relief to Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera who was arrested by Assam police from Delhi airport on Thursday morning over his comment about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The court ordered that Khera should be released on interim bail on production before the jurisdictional Magistrate at Delhi till the next date of hering, next Tuesday (February 28).

The Court also issued notice to the State of UP and Assam, which have registered FIRs against him, on the writ petition filed by Khera seeking consolidation of the FIRs.

